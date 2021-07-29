Celebration of life service for Rosa Rodriguez will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Trinity Baptist Church with Bro. Eddie Coast, pastor, officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Rosa Rodriguez, 72, of Alice, Texas, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Norman. She was born Feb. 3, 1949, in El Dorado, Texas, to Enrique and Cruz (Garza) Rodriguez. As the family moved frequently due to job opportunities, the couple found their forever home in Alice, Texas.
As a child, Rosa was spontaneous and accepted any challenge handed to her. She traveled and loved to make sudden adventures as she went from Florida to Ohio and back to Texas. After settling back in Alice, Texas, she taught her children the importance of life around family. She moved to Lawton in 2000. She became a caregiver to multiple families and she especially loved her babies as she became a nursery worker at her church. Rosa adopted all her babies as her grandchildren and loved them just as such. She enjoyed time with family and friends and she loved cooking and feeding everyone and anyone.
Rosa is survived by her six children: Cristina (Jose) Rodriguez of Lawton; Gabe (Mari) Chapa of Alice, Texas; Ysenia Palacios of Houston, Texas; Guadalupe Rodriguez of Lubbock, Texas; Daniel Rodriguez of Wauchula, Florida and Aracelie Lopez of Lawton; 22 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a sister, Cruz (Ruben) Rodriguez of Fort Worth, Texas; two brothers: Manuel (Margarita) Rodriguez of Orange Grove, Texas and Juan ( Gloria) Rodriguez of Plainview, Texas; plus numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Rosa was preceded in death by her parents, daughters: Elena and Gabriela Rodriguez and son, Jimmy Rodriguez; two brothers: Jesse and Guadalupe Rodriguez and a sister, Enriqueta Rodriguez.
Donations to help pay for the cost of the funeral service may be made at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home, 1502 Fort Sill Blvd., Lawton, OK 73507 or calling the funeral home at 580-353-3030 to pay by credit card.
