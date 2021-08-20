On Tuesday Aug. 10, 2021 Roosevelt Gipson took his last breath on this earth his first breath in heaven with our heavenly father at the age of 75 years old.
Roosevelt was born on April 4, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan to Sam Gipson and Dedlabon. He was the oldest of six siblings. He attended Northern High School in Detroit, Michigan after finishing high school he joined the military and while in the military he did several overseas tours and state side tours. While in the military he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Parachute Badge, Army Commendation Medal and a Good Conduct Medal. After serving over 20 years in the military Roosevelt retired May 1, 1994. He was so proud to have served his country and he made sure that people knew how much he loved his country. One of his favorite things to do was BBQ and talk about his favorite football team the Detroit Lions with his close friend of the family Ervin Manigoat who was a New York Giants fan.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Janis of the home; stepdaughter, Lisa M.Cosey Oklahoma City; stepson, Phillip A. Marks and wife LaShawna Marks, Oklahoma City; granddaughter’s: Tajuh Kenyon Gipson, Detroit Michigan;Paris E. Marks, Columbus, Ohio; Tiarra Foster Oklahoma City; grandson, Derrick Foster; three great-granddaughters: Tariah J Cole Detroit, Michigan; Keialah Foster Oklahoma City; and Jhania Foster, Oklahoma City; one surviving brother, Anthony Gipson and wife Angela Gipson Detroit, Michigan; one sister, Patricia Ann Gipson-Johnson Detroit, Michigan; a host of family nieces, nephews and cousins and friends.
Roosevelt is preceded in death by his father and mother; grandparents; daughter, Cherrida R. Gipson; brothers: Sam Gipson Jr.; William Edward Gipson and Michael Gipson and sister Willie Mae Clark.
The Family wishes to express their deepest appreciation for all acts of kindness and sympathy shown during this sad occasion. May God richly bless each of you for your act of kindness.
Honorary Pallbearers: Daniel Carr; Ervin Manigoat; Coy Alexander; Gerald Woods Jr; William McFadden; Randy Norman. Flower girls: Linda Wilturner; Elander Stokes; Teresa Russell; Peggy Ollison; Angel Moore; Gwen Lusby-Anderson and Cassandra Jennings.
Funeral Services for Roosevelt Gipson will Friday Aug. 20, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.
On online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com