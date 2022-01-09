Roosevelt departed this life at his home in Lawton on Dec. 31, 2021. Service will be Jan. 10, 2022 Greater Baptist Church 11 a.m., officiating Reverend Michael Turner, Pastor Church of God in Christ, Temple.
Roosevelt Flye Jr. was born June 12, 1949 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Roosevelt Flye Sr., and Fannie Estella Flye. He passed away Dec. 31, 2021 at the age of 72. He lived in Lawton, with the love of his life/best friend Ramona Flye.
Roosevelt graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, Wichita Falls, Texas, “Home of the Leopards”. He was a star member of the football and track teams. Upon graduating from Booker T. Washington, he received a football scholarship at Cameron University, Lawton. Upon graduating from Cameron, he became an educator and coach (football and track) at Central Junior High, Lawton. Later transferred to Lawton High School as a track coach. He was well known as “Coach Flye” throughout the Lawton community.
Roosevelt was preceded in death by his parents Roosevelt Flye Sr., and Fannie Estella Flye; wife, Yuvonne Lacy Flye; daughter, Djuana McFadden Matthews; granddaughter, Joslyn Dailey; grandparents, uncles, and aunts.
Cherishing his memories are his loving wife Ramona Flye; five sons: Roosevelt Flye III (Patricia); Gayland Flye (Detricia), all of DeSoto, TX; Dwight McFadden Jr. Wichita Falls, TX; Cliffton Dailey Sr., Tulsa; and Jarrod Dailey (Serena), Norman; three sisters: Gloria Floyd (Talmadge), Wichita Falls, TX; Cynthia Howard (Jerone), Fairborn, OH; and Pearlie Farley (Arden); Niceville, FL; father-in-law, Edward G. Dailey Sr., (Dorothy), Dallas, TX: three brother-in-laws: Don E. Scott, Pattville, Al; Edward Dailey, Rodeo, CA; and Dale Dailey (Carmen), DeSoto, TX; three sister-in-laws: Cara Dailey, Lawton; Trina Kettrles, Norman; and Evetta Muhammad, DeSoto, TX; two special brothers: Harris Bedford, hayward, CA; and James Colbert, Lawton; best friend, Gregory Whetstone, Lawton; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
