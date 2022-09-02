Graveside funeral service for Ronny Love will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Highland Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-7 pm Friday at the funeral home.
Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 4:46 am
Ronny Love died Thursday, September 1, 2022 in Lawton, Oklahoma at the age of 85. He was born February 9, 1937, in Lawton to Ike and Oma (Suggs) Love. He grew up in Lawton and was a 1954 graduate of Lawton High School, which was the first graduating class in the current building. He married Rita Ratliff on May 28, 1982, in Lawton.
Ronnie attended McNeese State College in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on a rodeo scholarship. He also attended Oklahoma State, Abilene Christian and Cameron universities. He was a Gold Card member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and in 1997 won a world title in Team Roping-Heading with the American Paint Horse Association. He particularly enjoyed training roping horses and teaching younger ropers.
Ronny owned and operated American Electric Service in Lawton for many years. He and Rita also operated Cowboy Love Australian Shepherds. He was always active in the community and served on the Comanche County Fairgrounds Trust Authority for 30 years.
Ronny deeply loved his family and is survived by his wife, Rita, of the home; three daughters: Ronda Norrell and husband Jack, Lawton, Joni Malone and husband David, Oklahoma City, and Marci Netherland, Gainesville, Florida; five grandchildren: Jena Williams, Haley Ward, Kalyn Norrell, Luke Netherland and Sarah Netherland; and five great-grandchildren.
His parents, an infant brother, Oliver Wayne Love, an infant sister, Della Sue Love, and a son-in-law, Mike Netherland, preceded him in death.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
