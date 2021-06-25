Ronnie Wickens, 59, Lawton, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his home in Lawton.
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Ronnie was born Sept. 6, 1961 in Lawton, to Douglas E. and Patsy Fern (Aaron) Wickens. He was a 1979 graduate of Eisenhower High School. Ronnie graduated from Cameron University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business in 1983. He worked at Raulston’s Furniture for many years as a manager. He later worked at Milo Gordon Auto mall for many years and at Billingsley Ford as a car salesman. He loved OU Football, NASCAR, fishing and hunting and served on several boards in Lawton.
Ronnie was blessed with one daughter, Megan whom he loved very much. He was the best father he could be and was always by her side through every single thing in her life whether it was good, bad, ugly and sad. He was a “rock” in her life teaching her how to drive at the age of 12 on the back roads around Lawton in an old red pickup that he still owns, listening to country music CD’s Megan made. Ronnie was present at every performance or livestock show that Megan participated in. He was with Megan through every heart break in her life such as losing a husband and a child as well as the “happy” moments such as marrying her husband Richard and finding out his granddaughter was a girl and welcoming her into the world for a brief moment….he was there. Ronnie was the most loyal and loving person that Megan ever met. Ronnie will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Ronnie is survived by his daughter, Megan Adamson and husband Richard; one brother, Wayne Wickens and wife Jeannie of Cache; and other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ronnie is also survived by his dear friend, Darren Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kay Williams; brother, Bennie Wickens and granddaughter, Prestyn Reese Adamson.
