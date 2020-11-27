Ronnie Wayne Gunn, age 49, of Lawton passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at his residence.
Ronnie was born on June 21, 1971 in Fort Sill to Ronnie J. and Mary (Western) Gunn. He graduated from Mount Mansfield High School in 1989. He was a very dedicated employee, working as a heavy equipment mechanic for RES. He loved his job and got along well with his fellow employees. He was also a professional finished carpenter and made wonderful pieces of woodwork. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He taught several people how to hunt as well as helped them get their first deer. He was very intelligent and could put most anything together. He was very mechanically inclined and loved working on cars, he even designed and built a pump truck for a Gunite company. He loved having family and friends over, cooking big meals, and visiting. He was a generous and loving person who would drop whatever he was doing to help someone without expecting anything in return.
He is survived by his father, Ronnie J. Gunn of Central High, Oklahoma; his mother; Mary Gunn and Ray Boydstun from Geronimo; one sister, Amanda Schotts of Lawton; one daughter, Claudia Gunn of Elgin; one nephew, Arik Schotts and two nieces: Kaylee and Katelyn Schotts along with several other close family members and friends.
The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation.