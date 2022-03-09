Funeral service for Ronnie Mack Runnels will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Grace Fellowship Church, Lawton with Pastor Josh Trueblood officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in the Cache Cemetery, Cache, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends Friday evening, March 11, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ronnie Mack Runnels, 75, of Cache, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022 at his home in Cache. He was born July 8, 1946 in Grandfield, to Odis Mack and Esther Elizabeth (Brandstatt) Runnels. Ronnie met Irene Harmon in grade school. They graduated from Cache High School in 1964. They dated in high school and were later married in 1966. He was drafted into the Army in 1966 during Vietnam and stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. There he and Irene both received degrees from Kansas State University. They moved to Scottsdale, Arizona where Ronnie worked for an irrigation company. Their first child, Robin, was born there in 1974. They returned to Cache and Ronnie began his 30 year career at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Their second child, Paul, was born in 1978. Ronnie had a love of horses, a moderate dislike of farming, and a true devotion to God and his family. He had the best smile and the quickest wit.
He is survived by his wife of the home Irene; daughter, Robin Muse and her husband Rick Muse of Lawton and their children: Dax Muse, Rachel and Blake Nolen, Kaley, Braylon, and Brennan Muse. His son Paul Runnels of Cache and his daughters: Kaitlynn and Maegan Runnels; his sister, Nancy Carol Lynn and her husband Butch Lynn of Lawton, and one great-granddaughter Mila Nolen.
Ronnie Mack was preceded in death by his parents, Ode and Esther, his siblings: Wanda Joe, Billy Frank, Odis Dale, Norma Jean, and Floyd Ray.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Cache Schools Education Foundation (CSEF) Scholarship in the name of Ronnie Mack Runnels at jwinters@allamerica.bank or PO Box 828, Cache, Oklahoma 73527.