Ronnie Jo Malone, a remarkable real estate investor, grocery chain store owner, and loving patriarch of his family, died on March 17th at the age of 81 in Dallas. Ronnie was born and raised on a working farm in the small town of Geronimo, Oklahoma on August 6, 1938 to Vera and R.J. Malone. He graduated from Geronimo High School in 1956 and married Eva Mae McCuiston in 1957. They had three beautiful daughters Rhonda, Rachelle, and Renee.
Ronnie arrived in Dallas with his family in 1972 and began a distinguished, forty eight-year career in banking, real estate investing and established a grocery chain. He married W. Jane Brown on February 25, 1983 in Las Vegas, NV and added another wonderful daughter and two sons to his family. From humble beginnings as a grocery-packing boy, Ronnie saw opportunity in South and East Dallas and successfully built the Malone’s Food Stores chain to numerous stores that came to employ a great many people. He also heavily invested in shopping centers across the metroplex with one of his biggest investments as partial owner of the monumental Oak Cliff Tower. Ronnie was a founding shareholder of several banks including Medallion Bank, First Interstate Bank, and First Citizens Bank. His investment in First Citizens bank eventually led him to become the largest shareholder of Jefferson Bank thru 2011. Additionally, he served dutifully on several private and publicly traded bank boards. Ronnie attributed success to a philosophy of, “Work hard, save your money, and be good to your customers.” Above all, his family was his greatest treasure. Ronnie is survived by his loving wife Jane; daughters: Rhonda Davis, Rachelle Florez, Renee Urquhart, Kathy Vouklizas; sons: Rick Gomez and Tray Gomez; sister: Tena Cox; brothers: Bill Malone and Vonden Malone; 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Lorene Collier and Laneta Huff; brothers: Lloyd Malone, Lyndal Malone, and D.H. Malone.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, if so desired, may be directed to the American Heart Association.