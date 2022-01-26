Memorial service for Ronnie Dial will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Brantley Tillery, Pastor of Walters First United Methodist Church, Walters officiating.
Ronnie was born to Jack J. and Florene Rose (Henry) Dial on May 23, 1954 in Frankfurt, Germany, and passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Oklahoma City, at the age of 67. He was part of a large military family, living in Germany, Alaska, Texas, and Oklahoma.
While living in Lawton, Ronnie attended Eisenhower High School and worked at Town and Country Mobile Homes, Church’s Chicken, Fairmont Creamery and Farm Fresh Bakery. He had a love for racing and grew up spending a lot of time at the Lawton Speedway with his brothers and friends. In 1981 he married Judy Joyner and they had one daughter, Jenna.
Ronnie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and all aspects of the outdoors. He never met a stranger and made friends everywhere he went. In 2001, he moved to New Smyrna Beach, Florida and worked for JB’s Fish Camp. He spent the last seven years of his life living in Arnett with is hunting dog, Hula Girl. He was a big Dallas Cowboy fan and never missed a game on TV.
He is survived by his daughter, Jenna Gonzales and granddaughter Jayla of Edmond; sisters: Sue Lewis of Elgin; Donna Ziminski of San Antonio, Texas; Jan Williams and Jim, Universal City, Texas; Cynthia Mayes of Austin, Texas; Patti Smith and Willie of Liberty Hills, Texas; Paula McCallick of Lawton; sister-in-law, Mary Dial of Redmond, Oregon; brothers: Steve Dial of Spokane, Washington; Tom Dial of Walters; many nieces and nephews, friends, and his beloved dog Hula Girl.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Dial and Florene “Toot” Dial; brothers Gerald “Boodie” Dial, Mike Dial, and Jack Dial.