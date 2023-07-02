Funeral service for Ronald V. “Ron” Kitchens will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Lawton First Assembly with Rev. Don Barnes, retired pastor of Lawton, Rev. Gary Pratt, Associate Pastor of Lawton First Assembly, and Rev. Kyle Johnson, Lead Pastor of Lawton First Assembly officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Ronald V. “Ron” Kitchens, 81, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, following post-surgical complications in Oklahoma City.
Ron was born on Jan. 25, 1942, in Lawton, to Roy Van and Ollie Bell (Young) Kitchens. He lived the majority of his life in Lawton and Walters.
Ron married Patricia (Hurst) Kitchens on June 16, 1962. They recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. Together, they enjoyed antiquing, Antiques Roadshow, baseball, traveling the United States, doing anything with their kids and grandkids, and drinking coffee on the back porch.
He graduated from Lawton High School and attended OU, Cameron, and completed many government degree equivalents. He worked in civil service at Fort Sill for almost 50 years before retiring in 2008. During his time at Fort Sill, he received the Saint Barbara Medal in 1992.
Ron loved his God, his wife and family (especially the grandkids), eating good food, and traveling. If he bought you a meal it was his way of saying he loved you. He enjoyed traveling with the entire family, especially to Colorado and Florida. Ron faithfully served his church, Lawton First Assembly of God, and in February of 2018 retired from the church board after 50 consecutive years. He considered taking care of the elderly his ministry and devoted tireless hours to being a son to many who did not have one.
Ron is survived by his wife Patricia; their son and daughter-in-law Kyle and Shelly Kitchens; granddaughter, Madison Kitchens, grandson, Hunter Kitchens; sister, Sue Bond, and niece, Christal Pahlon and husband Allen Pahlon and family.
Ron is preceded in death by his grandparents, his parents, his in-laws, Frank and Maxine Hurst, and brother-in-law, Dan Harmon