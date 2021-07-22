Graveside service for Ronald “Skipper” Bread will be at 1 p.m., Monday, July 26, 2021 at Post Oak Cemetery in Indiahoma. Burial will be under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday from noon until 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ronald “Skipper” Leslie Bread was born March 13, 1978 to Ronald and Bua Bread in Okinawa, Japan. During Ronald’s early childhood he and his parents then left Okinawa and moved back to the Cache. Skipper attended Cache Public Schools until the fifth grade until his family moved to Layton, Utah where Skipper would reside until his early adult life. Skipper continued his education after high school where he attended the Vocational Trade School in Layton, Utah where he obtained a degree in Computer Technology. When Skipper was in his mid-thirties, He moved back home to Cache in 2014 where he resided with his Aunt Betty and her family.
Skipper always wanted to be close to family and get to know his Comanche Ways. In 2017 Skipper then moved to Lawton, where he took on a job working on Fort Sill taking on a job in environmental services. Skipper loved to work hard and getting his hands dirty. Skipper enjoyed spending quality time with all of his family, especially his cousins. He enjoyed reminiscing about old times, listening to music and spending time outside with the people he loved. Skipper will be missed dearly by everyone he ever came across, truly one of a kind.
Ronald is preceded in death by his father Ronald Bread, brother David Patrick Bread, grandmother Julia Bread; and his uncles.
Ronald is survived by his mother, Bua Bread; brother, Noi Bread and Le Koomlek and wife all of Layton, Utah; several cousins, aunts, nieces, and nephews.