Funeral service for Ronald “Ronnie” Hamilton will be at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Henslee, Retired Presbyterian Minister officiating.
Burial will be in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, next to his beloved father Delano Robert Hamilton.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required for both portions of the service.
Ronald “Ronnie” Hamilton, 55, Lawton passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in Lawton. Ronnie was born Oct. 23, 1965 at Fort Carson, Colorado to Delano R. and Gisela (Bierfeld) Hamilton. Ron was a lifelong resident of McCall’s Chapel School in Ada, then later Lawton. In his younger years Ron was vivacious and very active. He enjoyed many adventures with his family at McCall’s, including hiking, fishing, swimming, playing sports, going to the movies and building with wood. He especially loved the Special Olympics where he earned numerous medals and ribbons. He enjoyed picnics, cookouts and roasting marshmallows. Ron is our sunshine!
Ronnie is survived by his mother, Gisela Hamilton of Lawton; one sister of Lawton and her family, Ramona “Rae” Pope; her son, Brent Matthews; daughter, Audra Pope and a granddaughter, Amariana Edwards; sister of Springlake, North Carolina; Sandra Williams and her husband Timothy, and their sons: Timothy, Jr., Drue and Bryce and a brother of Spokane, Washington, Christopher Hamilton, his wife Theresa and their daughter Alyssa, and numerous anuts, uncles, other family and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, Delano Robert Hamilton and his nephew Nicholas Blaine Pope.
Our family would like to acknowledge Cedar Crest Manor of Lawton. When our family moved Ron to Lawton, we chose with the utmost care this facility. We were welcomed as family and we will always hold dear the love and respect given to our Ronnie. We would like to thank Cheryl Hankins, administrator for helping to make Ron’s transition there a smooth one. Cecila Perry, social services, for her attention to detail and a kind heart. Jamie Richmond, director of nursing, for her compassion, love and support. Ron was crazy about her. Natalie Alexander, wing activities, Ron enjoyed his bingo and collecting his winnings. Mary T. Huling, ADON, June Callins, ADON and so many others. We appreciate your professionalism, compassion and love. Thank You.
