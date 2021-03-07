Ronald Ray Simmons “Screaming Eagle” 79 of Lawton went to his heavenly home on Friday Feb. 26, 2021 in Lawton.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Monday March 8, 2021 at Highland Cemetery in Lawton. Burial will be under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
He was the son of Maude Mae and Earl Simmons he was born on May 17, 1944.
He was a man that many adored for his knowledge of the Native American traditions. Screaming Eagle was a proud member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma. He was a minister and spread the gospel to many different tribes.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by: his adopted son Kasey Bounds of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and a longtime friend, John Holiday of Rifle, Colorado.