Ronald Ray Ritter was born in Kansas City, Missouri on Oct. 1, 1961. He died on Aug. 22, 2023.

Ron said goodbye to his loving wife, Catherine, of 26 years; their three sons: Ryan, Rocco, and Rex; his mother, Nancy Ritter; his brother, Ricky Ritter and his wife, Hannah and their daughter, Riley. Ron also leaves behind his son and daughters-in-love, Dakota Poolaw, Bryanna Sackett, Cadence Mcneely, and cherished family friend, Jennifer Reed.

