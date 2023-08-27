Ronald Ray Ritter was born in Kansas City, Missouri on Oct. 1, 1961. He died on Aug. 22, 2023.
Ron said goodbye to his loving wife, Catherine, of 26 years; their three sons: Ryan, Rocco, and Rex; his mother, Nancy Ritter; his brother, Ricky Ritter and his wife, Hannah and their daughter, Riley. Ron also leaves behind his son and daughters-in-love, Dakota Poolaw, Bryanna Sackett, Cadence Mcneely, and cherished family friend, Jennifer Reed.
Ron was raised in Allan, Kansas and started his career as an army MP and worked as a security guard. He worked his way up the corporate security ladder. He was a 33rd Degree Mason and loved helping children. Children’s mental health was extremely important to Ron. He and Catherine made their home in Elgin after discovering an old dairy farmhouse during his time as a soldier at Fort Sill. His hobbies included being a historian, riding motorcycles, spending time in nature (such as the trees and the birds), hunting in his youth, he truly enjoyed the simplicity of outside, and above all else, his family, country, and God. He was a true patriot.
He will be deeply missed by all of the lives that he touched. He had immense integrity and was infinitely loyal, he was an amazing husband, father, and friend.
The celebration of life is to be held at Arena Cowboy Church on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Noon with Pastor Billy Harmon officiating. Last ride to Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin to follow service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers a memorial foundation shall be established in his name.