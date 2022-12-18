Ronald Parker of Lawton went his heavenly reward on Dec. 12, 2022.
Celebration of Life Service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at Watchetaker Hall with Rev. Jay Mule officiating. Military honors will follow after service at Watchetaker Hall.
Ronald was born on Jan. 8, 1944 in Indiahoma to Baldwin and Marquerite (Tahchawwickah) Parker Jr. He graduated from Indiahoma High School and then was attending college when he was drafted to the US Army.
He was inducted to the Army on Nov. 21, 1967 and was relieved from active duty on Feb. 17, 1971 as a Captain. He completed Basic Combat Training at Fort Polk, LA and Advanced Individual Training as a Field Artilleryman, completed Officer Candidate School at Fort Sill, commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant on Nov. 21 1967, served at Fort Carson, CO with the 5th Infantry Division, volunteered for Vietnam, served in Vietnam from June 1968 to January 1970 as a Artillery Forward Observer with the 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry, 1st Infantry Division, earned six Campaign Stars, awarded the Bronze Star with/Valor Device for heroism (as noted on his DD 214), also awarded the Bronze Star twice for meritorious service, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/6 Campaign Stars, Vietnam Gallantry Cross w/Palm and Vietnam Campaign w/1960 Device and three Overseas Bars, discharged at Fort Sill while serving with the 2nd Battalion, 31st Field Artillery, 4th Army, earned honorary title of Numu Pukutsi.
Ron was a doting father and grandfather and spoiled everyone especially his grandchildren. Ron would drop what he was doing to take his grandkids and their friends anywhere they desired sometimes multiple times a day. Ron loved to playing bingo.
He was a proud full blood citizen of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma and a great grandson of Chief Quanah Parker. Ron was founder and director of the Quanah Parker Society, curator of Quanah Parker Museum in Quanah, Texas, and spent near 50 years brining Quanah Parker legacy to Quanah, Texas.
When he returned home in 2015 Ron Parker was appointed as the photographer and historian with the Comanche Indian Veterans Association (CIVA) and was loved by all. He spent long hours downloading and making files for the pictures. Ron retired from Indian Health Services after 35 years of service. He worked in Arizona, Alaska, Maryland, Denver and other places they needed IT support.
He is survived by four children and their spouses: Cindy and Frank Famero; Daryl and Loretta Hebb; Kim Tunnell and Randy Salinas; spouse, Louella Parker; grandchildren: Prudencio, Noa, Francisco, Shiann, Mario, Quanah, Nieve, Jess, Buddy, Jacob, Ethan, Randall, Austin, Nelson, Allyssa, Sara, Rosalee, Gabriel; great-grandchild, Isla June; siblings: Jacquetta McClung, Sandra Chestnut, Don Parker, Joyce McSwain, Ardith Leming, Debra Malone and Annette Tiddark.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Winifred Parker Vanatta; parents: Baldwin and Marguerite (Tahchawwickah) Parker Jr.; siblings: Norma Guerrero, Harold Parker, Buster Parker, Timothy Parker and Vincent Parker; paternal grandparents: Baldwin and Nora (Kosechequetah) Parker Sr.; maternal grandparents: Pete and Maggie (Niedo) Tahchawwickah Coffey.