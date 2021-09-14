Funeral service for Ronald John Bartholomew age 81, of Chattanooga, will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Derek McMurtry officiating. Burial will follow in the Chattanooga Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mr. Bartholomew passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in a Wichita Falls, Texas hospital.
Ronald John “Ron” Bartholomew was born Feb. 22, 1940, in Walsenburg, New Mexico to John “Jack” and Faustina “Tina” Bartholomew. He attended Carlsbad Public School, graduating from Carlsbad High School in 1958. Ron served in the United States Army and later attended New Mexico State University where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting. He later received his Master’s Degree in Economics. He worked as an accountant and computer programmer for many years and later taught Micro and Macro Economics at Park University in Parkville, Missouri. On Feb. 14, 1997, he and Beverly Ann (English) Kyle were united in marriage in Lubbock, Texas. Ron had served as past president of the Lubbock Chapter of Association of Accounting, past president of the Lubbock Chapter of Data Processing Manager Association, and was a Lubbock County Volunteer Computer consultant. He attended the First Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Oklahoma.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Bartholomew of the home; two daughters: Robin Matney and her husband David of Fredericksburg, Virginia and Christy Reed and her husband Jerry of Owasso; one sister-in-law, Shaw Bartholomew of Chattanooga; four grandchildren: Jared Matney and his finance’ Amanda Piwowarski; Derek Matney and his wife Candace; one great-granddaughter, Krizalynn Reed; one nephew, Doug Bartholomew; and one niece, Shannon Umber.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Tina Bartholomew; and one brother, Whit Bartholomew.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Chattanooga Cemetery Association in memory of Ronald John Bartholomew.
“In the Shadow of the Wichitas” celebrates the rich cultural history of Lawton, Oklahoma. The four-part documentary seeks to recognize key participants in the area’s development and was produced by The Lawton Constitution with support from Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Comanche Home Cen…
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.