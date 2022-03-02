Ronald Jean Heine, 83, of Benbrook passed away on Feb. 16, 2022 in Fort Worth, TX.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., March 7, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Troy Miklos of St. Paul officiating. Visitation will be 10 — 11 a.m., March 07, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, prior to the service. Burial to follow at Laurel Land Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Wounded Warrior Project or your favorite charity.
Ron was born in Palmerton, PA to Jean and Sadie Heine on April 22, 1938. He graduated from Lehighton High School. He married Sandra Schnauffer Jan. 13, 19b57. He was drafted into the US Army in 1961 and retired in 1981 at the rank of Major. He graduated from Cameron University with a Bachelor’s Degree and received his Master’s Degree a few years later. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the US Army and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palms, and Notorious Service Medal with 1st Oak Leaf Cluster.
Ron loved his family above all else. He was the happiest when out camping, fishing and travelling across the United States with his wife and granddaughter. He collected coins and had an extensive model train display. Both of these hobbies gave him great joy.
Ron was preceded in death by his son, Michael Heine; brother, Richard Heine; and his parents Jean and Sadie Heine.
Ron is survived by his wife, Sandra Heine, of 65 years; daughter, Annerose England, and husband, Marc England; granddaughter, Amanda Daily and husband Coleman Daily; great-grandson, Stetson Daily; son-in-law, Kevin Sowell; sister, Nancy Davitt; brother-in-law, Wilbur Schnauffer; and many, many wonderful nieces, nephews, and friends.
Ron’s family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Autumn Leaves of Cityview, Dr. Le’s office, and Lenity Light Hospice for the loving attention he received while he was in their care.