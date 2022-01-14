GARFIELD, Ark. — Ronald Harry Beare, 82, of Garfield, Ark., passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. He was born Nov. 22, 1939, in St. Louis, Mo., to the late Harry Washington Beare and Agnes F. Sciortino Beare.
Ron was also preceded by a son, Christopher Beare; a cousin, Joe Conley; and his grandparents.
Following graduation from high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He later attended St. Louis University and enjoyed a lengthy career as a physician’s assistant providing care in numerous family care practices in Oklahoma and Arkansas. Mr. Beare enjoyed fishing, tinkering around the house and, in earlier years, piloting his aircraft. Mr. Beare was a life-long Catholic.
Survivors include his loving wife, Carol Beare, with whom he shared 23 years; his children: Syndi Beare of Missouri; Doreen, Patrick, and Mark Beare all of Illinois; his stepdaughter, Dessa (Jereomy) Faircloth of Iowa; a sister, Diane Zeppo of Missouri; a granddaughter, Mackenzie Faircloth of Iowa and numerous extended family members.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Cassville, Mo. Interment with full military honors will follow in Ruddick Cemetery south of Garfield.
Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer’s Assoc., 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.alz.org Arrangements are under the care of Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers, Ark. www.RollinsFuneral.com