Ronald Frank Lowell, age 73, longtime resident of Altus, died Jan. 23, 2021, following a brief illness. Services are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the Lowell-Tims Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Bishop Johnny Barron. Burial will follow in the Altus City Cemetery under the direction of Lowell-Tims Funeral Home.
Ron was born April 8, 1947 in Altus and was the son of Julius and Clara Lowell. He attended UMS-Wright Preparatory Military School in Mobile, Alabama, Rose State College, Oklahoma City University, and Western Oklahoma State College. He returned to Altus in 1967, joining his parents in establishing Lowell Funeral Home. In addition, he founded Great Plains Monument Company and was the owner/operator of granite quarries in the surrounding area. In conjunction with Lowell-Tims Funeral Home, he was the acting C.E.O. of Benton County Memorial Park, Greer, Patterson Greer, and McClure Funeral Homes with chapels in Eldorado, Granite and Sentinel. Ron is recognized as a pioneer of the industry and brought advanced technology to the forefront of the field.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Julius Clifton Lowell Sr., and Clara Lowell, and brother, Jay Lowell. Survivors include wife, Ada Lowell of the home; daughter, Angela Lowell; son, Kelly Lowell and his wife Stacie, all of Rogers, Arkansas; one sister, Emily Sue Lacy and her husband, Leon of Blanchard; ten grandchildren: Clara Smith and her husband Ross; Elizabeth Brown; Mary Grace Brown; Frank Lowell; Seth Lowell Nebling; Joseph Lowell; Charles Lowell; Margaret Lowell; Evelyn Lowell; Bernadette Lowell and three great-grandchildren: Emery and Elena Smith and Makenna Chesnut also of Rogers, Arkansas.
A community leader, he served on the Bishopric in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and within various callings within the church. He was a 32nd Degree Mason in the Masonic Lodge of Altus, served on the board of directors for Jackson County Memorial Hospital, as well as the Western Oklahoma State College Foundation. His greatest joy was in traveling with his wife, Ada, and in spending time with his family.