Funeral service for Ronald Earl “Fennix” Gardner, Sr, 62, of Lawton, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Greater Galilee Baptist Church.
Mr. Gardner passed away on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 in Oklahoma City.
Burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Due to COVID restrictions masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and cemetery.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from Noon until 8 p.m. and Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ronald was born on March 8, 1958 in Bastrop, LA to Willie Fennix and Veolia (Gardner) Hampton. He grew up in Louisiana where he attended school. Mr. Gardner joined the United States Army and served his country 24 years before retiring in 2000. He received many award and medals and was stationed in many locations. He married Miss Lula Renee Hobbs Dec. 15, 1979, in Bastrop, LA and they moved to Lawton in 1995. He later worked civil service at Fort Sill as an instructor. He was a loving father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife, of the home; his daughters: Kashunlyn Caldwell and husband, Dwight; Ashley Gardner; Kristy Gardner; Katrina Gardner; Brittany Gardner; Nyteria Gardner, and LaKeshia Montgomery and husband, Leo; his sons: Lamarcus Gardner and wife, Angelica; Ronald Gardner Jr., and Jacoby Gardner; two sisters: Monica Barber and husband, Benny and Rosemary Hampton; his mother-in-law, Rosie Hobbs; numerous grandchildren; his aunts: Hazel Seller, Betty Alford, Tella King, and their husbands; and his uncle, Loyd Alford.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Shameka Gardner; and his grandson, Messiah Clay, and his brother, Clyde Hampton, and his cousin Cynthia Davis.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.