Graveside service for Ronald Duane “Dawes” Twohatchet, 76, Lawton, will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at the Mt. Scott KCA Intertribal Cemetery on Oklahoma State Highway 58. Masks and social distancing are required for attendance. Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, 20 West Main Street, Carnegie. A memorial Facebook page will be set up and can be found by searching Ronald Dawes Twohatchet on Facebook.
Dawes was born at the Lawton Indian Hospital on Jan. 8, 1944. His mother was Agnes Twohatchet Horse; and his father was James Daugomah. Dawes was raised by his big sister, or great aunt, Belle Tsatsatine, and Johnny Allison in Carnegie. Dawes also answered to the name Clayton to those who knew him from this time. He attended Carnegie Public School, graduating from Carnegie High School in 1962. He attended Haskell Institute in Lawrence, Kansas and Southwestern State University in Weatherford, lettering in football at both schools. He scored the very first touchdown for Haskell football.
He married Delores Quoetone on Aug. 20, 1966 at Mt. Scott Kiowa Church. They moved to Albuquerque, NM, where he worked as an accounting clerk at the B.I.A. Office of Consolidated Services. He and Delores attended Southeastern State University on a Parsons scholarship. During this time he worked at Durant High School teaching accounting, business, and typewriting classes; and as an assistant football and track coach. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Education and Master of Education from Southeastern in 1970. Dawes and Delores had their first child, Ronald Deron Twohatchet on March 3, 1970.
After receiving their graduate degrees, the Twohatchets moved to Lawrence, Kansas teaching at Haskell Jr. College. Dawes also coached football at Haskell. In 1974, he was offered a job with Lawton Public Schools where he taught accounting and typewriting classes at Eisenhower Senior High School. He also worked as an assistant football coach and girl’s basketball and track coach. In 1976, he and Tom Crimmins started the girls basketball program for Eisenhower High School. In 1978, he moved from teaching to education administration at the Lawton Board of Education as Assistant Director of Federal Programs where he worked until 1983. During this time the Twohatchet family welcomed two more children, Deandrea Robin Twohatchet in 1978, and Ryan Duane Two hatchet in 1981. Dawes was promoted to Director of Federal Programs starting in 1983 until 1988. From 1988 to 1990 he was the LPS Director of Physical Facilities. He earned his principal and superintendent’s certification at the University of Oklahoma before returning to teaching at MacArthur Senior High School. In addition to teaching accounting, business math, computer applications, government and world histories he served as yearbook sponsor, African American Club Sponsor, and coached girl’s soccer making it to the State Tournament all his coaching years. During this time, he also officiated football and basketball games for the Oklahoma Secondary School Athletic Association. In 1999, he was honored as the Outstanding Alumnus, at Haskell Indian Nations University. In 2004, was inducted into the Southwest Oklahoma Football Officials Association Hall of Fame. He retired from Lawton Public Schools in 2007. He served as a Trustee on the Kiowa Casino Operations Authority which was instrumental in the opening of the Kiowa Casino in Devol, Oklahoma. He was elected as Kiowa Tribal Chairman in 2010 and sworn in at the Kiowa Tribal Complex in 2010. After serving his term he served as Director of Housing with the Apache Tribe in Anadarko.
During his career in education and athletics he served on numerous state and federal education advisory committees, taught basic adult education in the Kiowa and Comanche tribal education programs, was a member at the Goodwill Industries Board of Directors, the Great Plains Improvement Foundation Board, and member of Marie Detty Youth and Family Services Board of Directors. He was a member and trustee for the United Methodist Church of Apache.
He understood and spoke the Kiowa language. He served as emcee at many area powwows. He emceed at the Kiowa Gourd Clan benefits and July celebration, and the Kiowa Blackleggings Society Dance. He was a highly requested and sought after Kiowa hymn singer.
Dawes Twohatchet is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Delores Twohatchet of Lawton; brothers: Billy and wife Paula Horse of Carnegie; and Perry and Eva Horse of Albuquerque, NM; his children, Deron Twohatchet, Lawton; Robin Hughes, and son-in-law, Shaun Hughes, Lawton; Ryan Twohatchet and daughter-in-law, Valerie Twohatchet, Lawton; granddaughters: Victoria Bermudez, and husband Brandon Bermudez; Claudia Choney; Olivia Choney; and Mia Hughes, all of Lawton; Makaylee Twohatchet, Albuquerque, NM; Jordann Singer, Page, Arizona; grandsons: Landon Choney, and Shaun Hughes Jr., Lawton; Nathan Choney, Norman; and a little brother/great-grandson, Adrian Choney-Bermudez; a little sister on the way, Sofia Bermudez. His special companion/tsaygun, Ga-Thai, is also a member of the family.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Agnes Twohatchet Horse and father, James Daugomah; brothers: Donald Horse; James Horse Jr.; Curtis Horse; Jimmy Horse; Larry Horse; James Daugomah; Art Daugomah; Melvin Geionety and Calvin Saumpty; sisters: Elaine Nimsey; Leona Mae Horse; Juanita Ahtone; Mamie Bohay; Vena Beaver; Lou Walker; Ida Landin, and Charlotte Ann Daugomah.