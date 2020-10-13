Funeral Arrangements for Ronald Bert Spencer (age 82) will be at the NW Church of Christ at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, October 13, 2020, with Minister Troy Rogers Officiating. Burial will follow at the Old Elgin Cemetery under the direction of the Elgin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday from 12:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Monday from 9:00 am until 8:00 pm. The family will greet friends Monday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Mr. Spencer passed away October 9th, 2020 in his home.
Mr. Spencer was born on June 25th, 1938 to Giles Thomas Spencer and Jane Elise (Beutler) Spencer on the family farm south of Elgin. Ronald went to school at Mistletoe School and transferred to Elgin when he was in Junior High. He graduated in May of 1956. He earned the degree of Junior Master Farmer and held several offices in the Elgin FFA Chapter. After graduating Ronald was employed at Paige Aircraft, and continued to work on the family farm. He married Virginia Day on April 25, 1958 in Elgin Ok. They were blessed with four children three daughters and one son. Ronald was a member of the Fletcher Christian Church where he served as a Deacon for many years. He later became a member of the North West Church of Christ in Lawton OK. Ronald held several offices in the agriculture industry, Soil Conservation, Farmers Home Loan and Coop Services. He worked in the oil field for several years as he continues to farm and raise cattle. In 1999 he sold the family farm and started building custom homes. They later moved to The Wichita Mountain Estates for eleven years and then settled in Lawton OK in 2018. After retiring from the farm, he enjoyed working for CAR MART transporting vehicles and meeting new people. His favorite pastimes include visiting with his Coffee buddies at Ann’s Country Kitchen and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Virginia of the home; 3 daughters: Rhonda & Billy Brantley of Sterling OK, Carolyn & Jamie Lawson of Geary OK, Jennifer & Kervin Schulz of Elgin, OK; 1 Son Bryan and Karey Spencer of Piedmont, OK; 10 grandchildren, Bruce and Lacey Brantley of Chickasha OK, Brandon and Kari Brantley of Glen Rose Tx, Brenda Brantley & Keith Neugebauer of Sterling OK, Tony and Melanie Elizondo of Wamego KS, Thomas and Kindsey Elizondo of Colony OK, Colby Schulz and Jennifer Dittman of Newcastle OK, Connor and KyAnna Schulz of Cyril OK, Cooper Schulz of Elgin OK, Beau Spencer of Lawton, OK, and Bailey Spencer of Lawton, OK; 3 step grandkids: Chase, Colton and Karissa Fiegener; 9 great Grandkids Bentli, Emery, Cason, Easton, Calder, Merritt, Jolie, Pierce and Kyston; 1 brother, Charles Spencer and his wife Janis, of Elgin; 1 aunt, Idabelle Whaley, of OKC; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his Parents Giles and Jane Spencer.
The Family would like to extend their appreciation to Hospice Traditions Health for their excellent care.
In-lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Carter Crane Homeless Shelter Building fund.
Anyone attending the funeral service will be required to wear a mask.
An Online Guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.