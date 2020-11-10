Funeral service for Ronald B. Hayes will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at The Christian Center, Lawton, Oklahoma with Pastor Paul Craig officiating.
Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Topeka, Kansas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19, all those attending the services are required to wear a mask.
Ronald B. Hayes, 85, Lawton, Oklahoma passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his home in Lawton following a short illness. He was born and raised in Topeka, Kansas and relocated to Lawton in 1978. Ronald worked for the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company for over 40 years.
