Ron was born on September 8, 1941 in Cherokee, Oklahoma, and passed away September 26, 2020 at the age of 79. He is survived by his daughters, Angela Marquardt, and husband Brent, and Tiffany Reed, both of Norman -His sister Cindy Williams and husband Andrew of Tahlequah, Okla. Nephews Tyler Williams, of Tahlequah and Preston Williams of Fayetteville, Arkansas. Ron’s grandchildren were the apple of his eye. He was so proud of them: Madison Symonds and husband Nyko, of Moore, Mackenzie Marquardt of OKC, and Brandon Marquardt, Walker Reed and Remington Reed of Norman.
Ron was raised by his mother in Wichita, Kansas. He enjoyed playing basketball and football. He graduated from Southeast High School in 1960. Ron married his high school sweetheart and literally the love of his life, Jaclynn Cozine, in 1963. Ron worked at Boeing Aircraft at night while attending Wichita State University. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity with his brother in law, Bill. He graduated with Bachelor degree in Business Administration. Ron and Jaclynn moved to Lawton, Oklahoma for the real estate business. They lived in Lawton for 21 years before moving to Norman to be close to daughters and grandchildren. While in Lawton, Ron owned Reynolds & Associates Real Estate firm and owned and operated Ron B Reynolds Construction Company. He also owned Reynolds Commercial Contractors and Development Company. He built numerous homes, business buildings, residential developments, apartments, and nursing homes on a statewide basis. He was on the Board of Directors of the American National Bank from 1981-1995. Ron was a natural leader and was the President of many associations. He was President of the Lawton Retail Merchants, Lawton and National Homebuilders Association, Lawton Board of Realtors, and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lawton. After moving to Norman in 1987 he developed sub- divisions, built commercial buildings, and residential houses.
Ron was a friendly person who would always say hello to a stranger and greet them with a smile. He had a gift of making people feel special. He also had a knack for remembering names. Ron enjoyed hunting and fishing with his buddies. He made several trips to Canada on hunting trips. He was known to be the fastest fish fileter around. Ron loved to take his family snow skiing and spent a lot of time in Vail, Colorado. He also spent many hours grilling steaks and hanging out by the pool in Lawton with his family and neighbors. Ron was a loving and supportive husband and father who always put providing for his family first.
Ron’s wife passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2016. This was devastating for him. Jackie was Ron’s angel on Earth and now in Heaven. Ron and Jackie were married 53 years and enjoyed many things together. They traveled the world with many of their friends, played golf at the Trails, loved to attend OU sporting events, and went to all the grandkids events and sports. They found joy in knowing all the grandkid’s friends and supporting them. They were members of McFarlin Methodist Church in Norman.
In lieu of flowers, Ron requests donations to be made to: American Cancer Society -or- McFarlin United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 6390, Norman, OK 73070. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Events @ Madison Square, 480 24th Ave. NW, Norman, OK. Services are under the direction of the John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel, Moore, OK. (Please visit www.irelandfuneralhome.com)