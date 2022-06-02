Funeral service for Ron R. Kirby will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Eric Sharum officiating.
Private family burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Ron R Kirby (RL McConnell) passed away in Lawton on May 29, 2022 at the age of 82 years. He was born in Tulsa, on Feb. 3, 1940 to Lemmie Ruel and Kitty Gail (Moore) McConnell. He attended and graduated from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, graduating Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Psychology. He was a Sigma Tau Gamma.
Ron was a Broadcaster for 44 years starting when only 12 running the breaks for network syndicated shows at KTMC, McAlester. And ran the first Rock’n Roll show in Southeastern Oklahoma from 7 p.m. to midnight at the age of 14.
Ron joined KBIX, Muskogee in 1958 as a full time Program Director while attending Northeastern State and moved to KMUS as News Director in 1960 and remained there until 1962. He was twice honored by United Press International (UPI) as their 1960 and 1961 “Newsman of the Year”. While working at KMUS and going to college he worked weekends in Tulsa at KAKC and KTUL Ch-8 doing sports and news. In 1962 Ron moved to Lawton and became the News Director for KSWO AM Radio. He was promoted to Program Director and Operations Manager in 1963. He also reported news for KSWO TV Ch-7 during that time and up to 1970 when he moved to KCCO AM as Station Manager. He remained there for six years during which time he would sign KRLG FM on the air, the first 100,000 watt FM station in Southwest Oklahoma and co-owned by KCCO. In 1976, Ron would return as General Manager of the Radio Division for the Drewry Communications (KSWO AM, Lawton; KRHD AM/FM, Duncan and KKRX AM/FM). In addition he was the on-air personality on the consistently highly rated (Arbitron rated) morning show, including his open-mic call in show, “Ron Kirby’s Public Forum”. During his 44 years in broadcasting he would receive the prestigious Whatley Research Center Award in 1963 and co-shared it with Dwight D. Eisenhower. Rounding out his broadcast career would see him serving as the President of the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters and being inducted into the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2004 as well as serving on several committees with the National Association of Broadcasters.
In 1991 he ran for public office as the House of Representatives for District 64. He would end up serving six terms for 12 years, 1992-2004. Some of the more notable legislation that he was directly responsible for included: Passing the small business copyright law; Providing Oklahoma residents the opportunity to be placed on a “Do Not Call List”; Giving private retirees a $5500 tax exemption, making it the largest single tax cut in Oklahoma history; Passing legislation responsible for Vehicle Tag Reform; Responsible for bringing the National Veterans Cemetery to SW Oklahoma as well as the State Veterans Center. He passed numerous pieces of legislation benefiting Veterans and Senior Citizens; co-authoring Oklahoma Quality Jobs Act, Juvenile Justice Bill and the Oklahoma Welfare Reform Act.
In 2004 he was elected Comanche County Commissioner, Central District and would hold that office until 2012. As County Commissioner he served on the Association of County Commissioners Legislative Committee and Comanche County Juvenile Detention Center Advisory Committee.
Throughout his professional career he was consistently recognized on the local, county, state and national level for always being the “Voice of the People”.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Judy Trekell-Kirby of the home; daughter, Sherry Jo McConnell Burrows; granddaughter, Brice and great-granddaughter Shia, all of Oklahoma City; nephews: Stephen Lee McConnell and Michael Blake McConnell and niece Mary McConnell- Smith, all of Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lemmie and Kitty; a daughter, Marcella McConnell and his brother, Joe Lee McConnell.
And now, just as he signed off every morning show, “Go Hard or Go Home”. “ I do love you Baby, I really do.”
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com