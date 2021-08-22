Funeral mass for Ron G. Medina, 49, of Cache, will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church with a reception to follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Great Plains Coliseum Annex at 920 SW Sheridan Road, Lawton, Oklahoma 73505.
Mr. Medina passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 from noon until 8 p.m. and Tuesday, from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
A memorial service for family and friends with remembrances will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 and a Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, at the funeral home. A live stream for memorial and Rosary will be available at grayfuneral.com
Ron was born on Feb. 18, 1972 in Bad Kreuznach, Germany to Roberto C. Medina Sr. and Paula (Garza) Medina. The family moved to Lawton in 1974 where Ron attended school, graduating from Lawton High School in 1991. While in high school he played football, baseball, and wrestled. After high school, he attended NEO A&M College in Miami, Oklahoma and later moved to Arizona where he played baseball. Ron returned to Lawton in 1997 and worked for while at Southwest Medical Center in Material Management. He then attended Cameron University, receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. He worked at AST, Telos, and Goodyear before beginning his career in child welfare for DHS in 2019. Mr. Medina married Zara Reddout at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lawton on Jan. 12, 2002. He enjoyed coaching, fishing and boating at the lake. Ron was a great storyteller and greatly impacted the lives of many people both students and adults. He made a difference. He looked forward to his rides with his daughter, Haven to her Competitive Cheer Practice. Ron will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Zara, of the home; his daughter, Haven Medina, of the home; his sons: Ty Medina, of Lawton and Phoenix Medina, of the home; his sisters: Pamela M. Day and husband, Geoff, of Plano, TX; Phyllis Medina, of Ohio, and Paula Marie Medina, of Lawton; his brothers, Roberto Medina Jr. and wife, Lori, of Lawton and Paul Medina, of Lawton; his mother- in-law and father-in-law, Donna Reddout and Steve Webley, of Lawton; and numerous nieces, nephews, and maternal aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roberto and Paula Medina.
Memorial contributions may be made to OKDHS Foster Care c/o Ron Medina Memorial Fund at 2609 SW Lee Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505.