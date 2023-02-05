Funeral service for Romalda “Punkin” L. Wright, 68 of Lawton will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home, Lawton, with Rev. Juan F. Rodriquez officiating.

Mrs. Wright passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Lawton.

