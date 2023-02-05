Funeral service for Romalda “Punkin” L. Wright, 68 of Lawton will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home, Lawton, with Rev. Juan F. Rodriquez officiating.
Mrs. Wright passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
There will be a special viewing and visitation for family and friends on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Punkin grew up on the grounds of the Fort Sill Indian School where the Delgadillo’s, members of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation and Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, were house parents.
She married Anthony “Tony” Wright on May 15, 1970 in Lawton. They had two children, Chad and Keith. She worked as a pharmacy tech at Gibson’s Pharmacy and the Fort Sill Indian Hospital while she and her husband Tony owned and operated Sleepy’s Amusement. She was also Nana “Punky” to Sydney and Chase, her grandchildren.
Punkin is survived by her son, Keith and partner Sunny Brooks, of the home; grandchildren: Sydney Wright and partner Xavier Johnson, Lawton; and Chase Wright, Lawton; daughter-in-law, Melisa Torres, Lawton; sister-in-law, Wendy Tatroult, Lawton; and numerous nieces and nephews in the Wright family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Beatrice Delgadillo, husband, Tony Wright, and son Chad Wright, Lawton.