Romaine Booth Payne was born September 21, 1933 and left this earth to be with our Lord on August 19, 2020 in Argyle, TX. She is survived by her husband, Leonard Payne, daughter Lynn Payne Buttram and her husband Chuck Buttram all of Argyle, TX; her daughter Debbie Payne Trotter and her husband Rich Trotter, of Perkasie, PA; and daughter Renai Payne of Argyle, TX. Surviving grandchildren include Jennifer Buttram Geller and her husband Colby Geller of Flower Mound, TX; Sean Trotter and his wife Carolina Trotter of Sellersville, PA; Emily Trotter Willouer and her husband A.J. Willouer of Telford, PA; Captain Richard Trotter and his future wife Katie Jean Walker of Fort Bragg, NC; and Travis Rogers and his wife Vanessa Rogers of Lexington, KY.
She also was the proud great grandmother of seven including Hayden Calvert of Flower Mound, TX; Tessa, Lenny, Slyvie Romaine, and Isaac Willouer of Telford, PA; Matthew and Elena Trotter of Sellersville, PA. Janie Payne of Apache, OK is her sole surviving sister-in-law along with several nephews and nieces including her niece, Genevieve Council of Lawton. She also had a motherly relationship with Rodney Greggs of Columbus, MS, and Ladonna Dorsainvil of Justin, TX.
Romaine was born Helen Romaine Booth, west of Apache, OK, to Lloyd Carmel Booth and Minnie Rosetta Swafford Booth. She was the next to the youngest of 13 children. She was preceded in death by her parents, and twelve siblings, and one grandson, Mickey Buttram, and several nieces and nephews.
Romaine grew up in Sterling, OK and married the love of her life, Leonard Payne on November 27, 1952, and moved to Lawton that same year. When Leonard was drafted into the Army for two years, she worked for Oklahoma Drug. Eventually, she and Leonard put in their own automotive repair shop that they operated together until retiring in 1986. Anyone who ever met Romaine would never forget her. She loved people, welcomed them into her home, hosted several family gatherings, and was devoted to her family, church and Jesus Christ.
When they weren’t busy raising their three daughters, running their business, or playing with their grandchildren, she and Leonard loved to travel. Much of their vacation time was spent Jeeping in Red River, NM, and just spending time with Leonard who she affectionately called “my daddy”. Romaine was always ready to go anywhere at a moment’s notice. She just loved to go and has been looking forward to going and finally getting to see Jesus.
She was loved and will be missed by anyone who knew her. In honor of Romaine, donations may be made to local nonprofit organizations supporting Parkinson’s Disease or Hospice.
