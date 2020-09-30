Roland McWhorter, 94, passed away on Saturday, Sept 26, 2020.
No funeral services will be held per his wishes. Roland was born May 24, 1926 in Houston, Texas.
Roland served 20 years in the military and served in Vietnam. While stationed
In Germany he met his wife of 61 years Anna Lisa Rauch. He was a master bridge player and loved
His entire bridge family and friends. He also loved playing dominos at the Center of Creative Living.
He is survived by his Wife, Anna Lisa McWhorter, Daughter, Margret Cobbins, Granddaughter, Lisa Cobbins, Brother, Donald McWhorter and wife Ann.