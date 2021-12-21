Roger Van Perdasofpy passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. He was born to Albert Caldwell and Maxine Perdasofpy on Nov. 1, 1959.
Roger grew up in and around the Anadarko area where he was raised by his mother and father, Elton Stumblingbear. His hobbies included making Native American drums, tanning hides and making deer jerky. He participated in and took pride in his Native American culture. He was a proud member of the Comanche Nation. He attended Fort Sill Indian School and worked at Indian City as a tour guide. He served our country as a sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1977-1981.
He is survived by son, Andrew Cecil Codynah of Anadarko; daughter, N. Allison Codynah of Cherokee, N.C.; siblings, Randy W. Stumblingbear of Fletcher, Robert Anthony Stumblingbear of Anadarko, Michael Stumblingbear of Lawton, Vernon F. Stumblingbear of Longview, Texas, and Mary Ann Stumblingbear of Tulsa; grandchildren: Werahre, Nocona, and Dara, and Mariah.
He was preceded in death by his biological father, Albert Caldwell; mother, Maxine Perdasofpy; father, Elton Stumblingbear; brother, Andrew Stumblingbear; nephew, Brandon N Stumblingbear; and grandparents, Vernon Perdasofpy and Myrtle Berry Perdasofpy.
Visitation will from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, with Pastor Lynn Munoz officiating. Both services will be held at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Burial will be at West Cache Creek Cemetery in Apache, Oklahoma, under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.