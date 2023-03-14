Funeral services for Roger Severtson will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David McGhghy, Arena Cowboy Church, Lawton officiating.
Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The family will greet friends Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Roger Severtson, 67, of Medicine Park, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at his home. He was born Sept. 4, 1955 at Fort Sill to Glen G. and Marlene Ann (Spitzer) Severtson. He worked for over 40 years at Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) before retiring in 2020. He enjoyed the outdoors, sports cars, motorcycling, concerts, traveling, shooting sports, and smoking marijuana....by the pound. When he went out of the country, he could be seen discretely handing coins or dollar bills to young, disadvantaged children. He loved to watch their faces light up over pocket change; he was a generous man but never wanted recognition. Roger traveled extensively around the United States in his convertible cars or on his motorcycles and especially loved the National Parks. Roger was a man of few words...He was never concerned with appearances or what other people thought about him, but he was always there with a helping hand to anyone who asked. He was a loyal son, brother, dad and friend whom will be missed by so many.
Roger is survived by his son, Heath Severtson, and he especially enjoyed his role as “Papa” to granddaughter Averie Severtson. He is also survived by his four sisters: Lynn Parker of Yukon; KC and husband Jim Strate of Angleton, Texas; Lorry Shannon of Lawton, and Christi and husband Stan Moss of Piedmont; his lifelong best friend Pat Sconce of Lawton, numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents and the love of his life, Susan (Helms) Severtson.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
