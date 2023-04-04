Funeral service for Roger Gail Mathis will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment with military honors will follow in the Sterling City Cemetery, Sterling.
Sunshine early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds this afternoon. High 91F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 45F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 11:39 am
Funeral service for Roger Gail Mathis will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment with military honors will follow in the Sterling City Cemetery, Sterling.
Roger Gail Mathis, 78, of Lawton, passed away peacefully after battling cancer for eight months on Friday, March 31, 2023, surrounded by family. He went to join his beloved wife in Heaven. He was born on Oct. 7, 1944, in Andrews, North Carolina. He was voted football and track and field State Champion in 1964. He was also voted Most Courteous that same year. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966, leading him to Fort Sill, where he met Sharon Kay McDaniel. They were married on Oct. 31, 1965, and went on to have five children, Dan, Stoney, Buster, Cynthia and Toby.
He settled in Lawton in 1977, operating the Mathis Sewing Center (Singer) in Cache Road Square. In 1986 he transitioned to the Bar Industry with Guys and Dolls, and then ultimately became the owner of Roger’s and The Southern Club.
Roger was known for his giving heart and infectious smile. He was also known for his prowess on the dart board and his pursuit of the ladies.
Roger is survived by his children: Dan, Stoney, Buster, Cynthia and Toby; eight grandchildren: DJ, Kaitlyn, Craig, Kylan, Hayden, Roman, Ashley and Melissa.
He was preceded by his brother, Ricky Mathis of Topton, North Carolina.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.