Roger Curtis Skinner was born Dec. 28, 1943, in Jackson County, to Curtis Leonard (Bill) Skinner and Wina Jean Rogers Skinner. He died on Nov. 5, 2022, in Oklahoma City.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Lynlee Mae Chapel, 507 E. Main, Moore, under the direction of John M. Ireland & Son Funeral Home in Moore.