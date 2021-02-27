Roger Clark passed away gently after spending a month in the ICU at OU Medical on February 24, 2021. Roger was born August 24, 1957. He was a member of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe. He spent his time in service to the homeless and was passionate about volunteer projects around Lawton. He was a dear friend and a dedicated Christian.
A memorial Potlatch for Roger Clark will be on Wednesday March 3rd at the First Christian Church on 701 SW D Ave during the food handout. It will start at 5:30. His friends will be serving banana splits in honor of his sweet nature. All are welcome. There will be an area where people can share stories, love and laugh to remember his life.