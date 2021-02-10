Rodney Nelson Stanley passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Rodney Nelson Stanley, 50, Lawton, was born Oct. 22, 1970 in Baltimore, Maryland to Robert Nelson and Evelyn Marie (Kirchner) Stanley. He was a chef at Wright’s Diner and Papa Louie’s Pizzeria in Lawton. Rodney enjoyed PlayStation, watching football games and cooking.
He is survived by his spouse, Lavan Williams; a brother Randy Stanley and his wife Dyann of Snyder; his sister, Christina Miles of Lawton; two nieces: Hannah Gray and Kathryn, both of Lawton; a nephew, Matthew Stanley of Lawton; and his great-niece Lilly Stanley of Snyder.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandmother.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com