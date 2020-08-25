Rodney Ezell Bourland, 64, passed from this life on Friday, August 21, 2020.
Rodney was born on December 13, 1955 in Anchorage, Alaska. He attended Eisenhower High School and quickly went to work in the concrete business. He worked for Logan Concrete for more than 20 years. He married Sara Gibson in 1979. Rodney was a hard worker, was super laid back and had lifelong friendships. His one liner jokes and hand slap game were top notch. He loved dirt track racing, OU football, Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR, and spending time with his kids.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
He is survived by Sara; children, Kaci Biggs, Stephen Bourland, and Kelly Bourland; granddaughters, Kennedy Biggs and Gabriella Gomez; a special sister, Mickey Weber; along with numerous friends and other relatives.
Although there will be no funeral service, a viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. with the family gathering from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.