Graveside service for Rodney Barbee, 55, of Lawton will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with his dear friend and guardian, David “Duffy” Daugherty officiating.
Mr. Barbee passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
A special viewing and visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Rodney was born on June 3, 1967 in Stigler to Melton Eugene and Sue Ellen (Barnes) Barbee. He attended school in Oklahoma. Rodney worked for several years delivering meals with Lawton and Cache Mobile Meals and also for the Center for Creative Living Mobile Meals. He helped in the office at Community Access where he lived. He enjoyed his occasional outings to Braums and Cache Football games. He never met a stranger and his smile was contagious. He liked playing catch with his roommates, often helping with others. He also loved playing pool. He welcomed everyone and was a big brother to many. Rodney always made sure he matched his socks and shoes with caregivers. He was cherished by those who knew him and will be missed by all.
He is survived by his family; and many special friends who were his family including Blenda J. Perkins and Duffy Daugherty.