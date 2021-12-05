Rodger Dale Cable, 62, went to his heavenly home Nov. 28, 2021 with his daughter by his side. He was born in Lawton, June 17, 1959 to Bert and Helen Cable.
Rodger was raised in Cache and attended Cache Public Schools where he played basketball, football and baseball. He played sports throughout growing up. He later went on to play fastpitch for his father’s team B&B All-Stars, leading him to having his own co-ed softball team. Rodger loved the game, along with pool and darts. He also loved his Sooners and Cowboys. He was a full blood member of the Comanche Nation Tribe.
Rodger is survived by two daughters: Jessica Cable and Bobby of Lawton and Alisha Cable of Cache; a son, Roderick Cable of Cache; two brothers: Kenny Cable and Queena of Lawton and Lyle Cable and Wendy also of Lawton; two aunts: Velma Kimble of Ponca City and Rose Nauni of Cache; an uncle, Pete Coffey Jr. of Ponca City; and grandchildren: Kristin and Anthony Wicker; Morgan Apauty; Gavin Williams; Thomas Cable; Bella Cable; Hayden Cable; Rylei Suina; William Suina; Xavier Iuvale; Madison Bucktrout; Dominic Large; Baby Buck and Trenton; Kailee; and Bailee Stinson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Donna Bucktrot.
Prayer service will be Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A viewing is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral service the same day starting at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Post Oak Cemetery in Indiahoma. All services are under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.