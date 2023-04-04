Roderick William Whitewolf went to his heavenly home on April 1, 2023 in Lawton. He attended Elgin Public School and graduated in 1955. He later went on to Oklahoma State University School of Technical Training in Okmulgee Oklahoma where he studied structural steel and architectural design for two years. He married his wife Patricia Sapcut in 1957 and had their daughter Cheryl a year later in 1958. He later worked at Burcamp Steel in Wichita Falls, Texas and work with the Comanche Nation for a short term. He then worked at Lawrence Steel in Lawton until he retired in 1999. He then spent his time with his grandkids and taking care of all his great-grand kids cherishing all the precious memories he created with each one of them. Also loved to cheer on his favorite team Oklahoma Sooners.

He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Monoessy of the home; grandchildren: Scott Kaulaity and spouse Tiffany of the home; Elrod Monoessy III and spouse Jayla of the home, and Patricia Ontiveros of Lawton; great-grandchildren: Kayla Lyn, Brooklyn, Alannah, Shane, Kimberly, Adelita, Oscar, Rhys, Kal, Jaxson, Valencia and Xean.

