Rocky Alick Evanoff, passed away Feb. 18, 2021, at his home. He was 58 years old.
Rocky was born Jan. 5, 1963 in Jenks, Kentucky. When he was young, Rocky moved to Lawton, where he lived with his parents Georgia and George Blevins. Rocky attended Lawton Public Schools and later got his GED.
Rocky worked as a produce manager at Herbs Grocery Store for many years. He worked for Goodyear as a Crew Reliever for 13 years, then for Fort Sill as a Grounds Keeper for 10 years.
In November 1979, Rocky was married to Diana Samply. During their marriage, they had two daughters Rachel and April.
Rocky met Michelle Lopez and they were married in October of 1988. They had three sons, Nicholas, Joshua, and Dylan.
Due to his health rapidly declining, Rocky moved to Newkirk, to live with his son Josh and family.
Rocky was a hard worker, always willing to help with whatever needed done. In his free time, he enjoyed watching his favorite shows “Hogan’s Heroes”, and “Wild, Wild West”. He enjoyed bass fishing and spending time with family.
Rocky is preceded in death by his mother, Georgia Blevins, and older sister, Ileene Daragoski, both of Haltom City, Texas.
Rocky is survived by his father, George Blevins of Haltom, Texas; his five children: Rachel Heltzel and husband Jake of Seguin, Texas; April Attwood and husband Nate of Lawton; Nick Lopez and wife Tabetha of Lawton; Josh Evanoff and wife Emily of Newkirk; Dylan Evanoff and wife Britteny of Gilbert, Arizona; 19 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A memorial gathering for friends and family with be held at a later date.