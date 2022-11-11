A memorial service for Robin Wolf of Elgin, will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Crossroads Baptist Church in Elgin, with Curtis Erwin officiating.

Robin passed away Nov. 8, 2022, in Elgin at the age of 59. She was born Dec. 15, 1962, in Topeka, Kansas to Earl and Lucy (White) Groh.