A memorial service for Robin Wolf of Elgin, will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Crossroads Baptist Church in Elgin, with Curtis Erwin officiating.
Robin passed away Nov. 8, 2022, in Elgin at the age of 59. She was born Dec. 15, 1962, in Topeka, Kansas to Earl and Lucy (White) Groh.
Robin was a licensed beautician and then later became a pawn shop clerk. After that she worked as a convenience store clerk in Elgin for many years, where she enjoyed razzing the morning coffee drinkers.
Robin enjoyed gardening in her flower beds, going to the lake and boating, and sometimes even followed her husband to the races. Robin also loved her animals.
She is survived by her husband, Blake Wolf; children: Dustin Wolf; Shelby Shields and husband Matt and children; Tyler Parker; Kiley Faglie and husband Buddy and children; two grandsons: Caden Wolf and Boston Wolf; one brother, Richard Groh and wife Trina; one sister, Samantha Pierce; two nieces: Kady Blain and husband Matt and daughters, Avenie and Charlotte, Kaci Dean and husband Colten and son Gibson; one nephew Maxwell Pierce and wife Samantha and children.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law Gordon Wolf; aunt, Lela Messner, grandmother, Leana Nelson, and aunt Cherry Kobcej.