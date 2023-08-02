Funeral services for Robin K. Johnson will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Entombment will be in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum, Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Robin Kathleen (Myers) Johnson was reunited with her husbands, parents, brother and grandson on July 28, 2023, in her home surrounded by her family after a brave fight with cancer.
Robin was born on April 9, 1948, the second child of Vincent and Francis Myers. Robin grew up in Apache and was a direct descendant of the great Chief Quanah Parker. She was proud of her heritage, a true Comanche warrior princess and healer.
After graduating high school in 1966, Robin married Robert Carroll Jones and became a mother to Vincent Logan and Robert Carroll Jr. In 1970 Robin became a widow and single mother of two rowdy boys. She sucked it up and decided to follow her dreams and Comanche gift and attend nursing school. Unbeknownst to her, the town would be a vital piece of history 50 years later. Robin graduated from nursing school in 1975 in Maricopa County, Arizona.
Robin was truly surprised when she fell in love with and married Robert William Johnson and became the stepmother to Rhonda and Robbie. She was even more surprised to find out, after having her tubes tied, that she was pregnant. Charles Douglas was born in 1978, and she never got a break from that day forward as patience was tested and her nerves tried.
Robin had to bury her second husband in 1981 and once again became a single mother. Robin would tell you that the only thing her relationships, after her husband passed, brought was her adopted daughter Shelly Woods. Her family was the most important thing to Robin, so being the woman and mother she was, she pulled it together and pushed on. She has been rewarded with eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Being a grandma was undeniably a special role to Robin, but being a great-grandma was even better.
Robin retired in 2015 in Edmond, but remained active. She was a talented crocheter and made beautiful blankets. In her later years, gardening became a love of hers. She also loved to watch her free movies, never minding the delay because they were, after all, free. Robin was a tell-it-like-it-is kind of lady. While she was a registered Republican, she was also a Native American woman and healthcare retiree, so she was doggedly determined to tell Trumpsters they were being fooled. Robin was a friend to everyone, providing a room or couch to anyone who needed one and trying to help those she loved. To her, the family was not defined by just blood. Family consisted of those who stuck it out because they cared.
The family would like to thank the Comanche Nation Tribe and the elderly care staff at Inhibit Home Health and Choice Hospice for all their help during this time. Heaven gained a great woman; however, Robin will be sorely missed here on Earth.
Robin is survived by her son, Vincent Logan Jones and wife Shae, of Oklahoma City; son, Robert Carroll Jones Jr. of San Diego, California; son, Charles Douglas Johnson Sr. of Lawton; stepdaughter, Shelly Woods; stepson, Robbie Johnson; stepdaughter, Rhonda Johnson; grandchildren: Destanie Jones, Charles Douglas Johnson Jr., Caely Johnson, Trey Jones, Ryan Jones, Autumn Schmitt, and Britton Schmitt; great-grandchildren: Lauren Patrick and Bella Brown; sister, Susan Myers; and brothers: Steve Myers and Chris Myers.
She is preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; a grandson, Gunner Jones; and a brother, Vincent Myers Jr.
