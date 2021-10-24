Funeral services for Robin D. (Passmore) Henderson will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at First Baptist East with Rev. Doug Passmore, Pastor officiating.
Burial will be in the Tipton Cemetery, Tipton, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends Monday evening, Oct. 25, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Robin D. (Passmore) Henderson, 58, loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother and sister, gained her wings and was called to her Heavenly home on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Robin was born in Pauls Valley, on Sept. 21, 1963 to Arthur Lee and Betty Jean Passmore. Robin loved the Lord with all her heart and found salvation in her teenage years. Robin graduated from Tipton High School in 1981. She was blessed with two children, a son and a daughter who she adored; Sara Passmore and Bryce Gwatney who also blessed her with seven grandchildren: Relic; Acai; Luna; Jade; Sage; John IV and Aura, whom she loved with all of her heart. Robin met her true soul mate, Tommy Henderson and was married shortly after on Sept. 30, 2004. She was a fierce, fiery woman who loved with her whole heart. She loved spoiling her grandkids most of all and enjoyed training them to be good shoppers. Robin was an artist with her true passion of hairstyling and was an instructor and co-owner of Eve’s Beauty College after graduating from Aladdin Beauty College. She was a successful hairdresser who dedicated her life to making people beautiful, with her most recent salon being Robin’s Nest.
Robin is survived by loving husband Tommy Henderson; daughter, Sara; son, Bryce; four sisters: Arlene Brown of Beaver; Donna Rogers and husband Stacey of Kentucky; Debra Murphy and husband Tim of Kentucky; adopted sister and lifelong friend Patricia Johnson; three brothers: Jim Passmore and wife Rose of Yukon; Robert Passmore and wife Mandy of Newalla; Wes Passmore of Kansas, all seven of her grandchildren; her mother-in-law, Gayle Anderson; brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Julie Henderson and their daughter Abby; brother-in-law Colin Henderson all of Lawton; several nieces, nephews and many loving friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents and a brother Gary Kyees.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any contributions be made to help with Robin’s final expenses.