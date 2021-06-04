Robin Arthur Johnston, son, father, grandfather, great friend and motorcycle enthusiast, passed away May 28, 2021 in Mustang.
Memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Fletcher Christian Church.
Robin was born to Franklin and Ellen Johnston on Aug. 17, 1954 in Dallas, Texas. He was a wonderful brother to his older sister Kathleen Swan (Johnston) and older brother, Skip Johnston (deceased). He has many nieces and nephews he loved as well. He enjoyed spending time with his family growing up in Hawaii and Lawton, while his father served in the US Army.
Robin Married his wife of 44 years, Nancy P. Johnston (Kuntz) and had three beautiful daughters he adored. His daughter’s: Shawna Shircliff, Christina Shircliff (deceased), and Aubrey Cates have blessed him with eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Robin taught his daughter’s how to fish, ride motorcycles, be tough and independent, stand up for what’s right and most of all how to love others well!
Robin enjoyed fishing, photography, and scuba diving but he had a lifelong love of motorcycles that he shared with everyone he met. He enjoyed making new friends to ride with and going on new adventures together. He loved the wind in his hair and two wheels on the road.
Robin was the kindest, most generous friend the moment he met you. He loved to swap stories and learn new things about his friends. He loved everyone in his life; friend, family or stranger so well and inspired others to love just as well. He wanted the very best for those in his life and he would want us all to remember the good times, celebrate life every day and get out there and ride every chance we get!
We will miss him dearly and forever carry him in our Hearts. We Love You Dad! Always and Forever!