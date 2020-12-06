Funeral arrangements for Roberta C. “Bobbie” Johnson are pending with Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Mrs. Johnson died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in Lawton at the age of 82.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.
