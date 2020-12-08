Funeral service for Roberta C. “Bobbie” Johnson will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Leonard Reimer officiating.
Burial will follow in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Roberta C. “Bobbie” Johnson died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in Lawton at the age of 82. She was born Nov. 20, 1938 at Fort Sill to Robert and Anne Vowell. She grew up in a military home, relocating often. She married Robert E. “Bob” Johnson on June 11, 1965 in Henrietta, Texas. He preceded her in death on Dec. 5, 2007.
Bobbie had a big heart and did a lot of charity and volunteer work. She participated with Meals on Wheels for 25 years and often visited hospitalized church members. She was an avid animal lover, especially cats. She was a member of Faith Bible Church.
She is survived by three daughters: Valerie Crosby, Oklahoma City; Barbara Turner, Winterset, Iowa and Carol Johnson, Lawton; two grandchildren: Meigan and Judy; two great-grandchildren: Chase and Morgan; two brothers: Robert Lee Vowell and Bradley Vowell and wife Mandy.
Her parents and a sister, Barbara Wilcox, preceded her in death.
