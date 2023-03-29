Memorial service for Roberta “Bobbi” Matchette will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Wayne Morris and the Rev. Tom Willoughby officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Bobbi Matchette, 84, passed away, Sunday, March 26, 2023, after a long battle with heart disease. As was her nature, she gave it a good fight. She was born March 26, 1939, in Howard County, Indiana. Bobbi started life as a small town farm girl in Indiana, grew as an army officer’s wife, flourished as a mother of five, and thrived in the business world. She retired in October of 2022 as the Arts for All Executive Director for 27 years after continuing health issues. Bobbi loved the arts and strived to ensure it was accessible to all and was sustainable for the Lawton community.
Besides Arts for All and her family, Bobbi’s other loves were singing in the church choir, acting in musical plays, playing the piano and rescuing kitty cats. The arts surrounded Bobbi in all that she did. Bobbi nurtured and encouraged the arts in others so that they too were filled with the joy she received from beautiful music, creative drawings, expressive photos, and stylistic jewelry.
Bobbi was an intelligent, beautiful, giving, loving and exceedingly kind person who provided a comfortable and comforting life for her family and friends. Bobbi had a keen sense of humor, as those close to her can attest to, and she loved a good pun. Her beautiful spirit will be greatly missed.
Bobbi is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Claude Matchette; five children: Dan (Jill) Matchette; June (Charlie) Phillips; John (Cathy) Matchette; Anne (John) Clinton, and Michael (Laura) Matchette. She is also survived by three of her siblings: Linden Hill, Lucinda Coulter, and Heather White. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Daniel, Simon, Isabel, Coree, Levi, Emma, Duncan, and Shelby.
Her parents, Robert and June Hill, and brother, Raymond Hill, preceded her in death.
The family thanks those who have reached out with condolences and asks that any donations be made to Arts for All.