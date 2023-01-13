Robert Wayne Miller, 87, of Anadarko, was born on July 27, 1935 In Chickasha, to Paul Strickland and Oleta Louria (McGlylin) Miller. He passed away peacefully on Jan. 11, 2023. He was born into a farm family where he learned how to farm and take care of dairy cattle. He attended school at Washita and later graduated from Fort Cobb High School. After graduation he attended Milwaukee School Of Engineering and received his associate degree. He then entered and served a two year term with the U.S. Army serving his country towards the end of the Korean War. During his time in the military he worked with Nike American Defense Missiles. After his tour of duty he went to work as an electric technician at Fort Sill as a Civil Servant. His hobbies were reading, photography and collecting computers.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Carson and Deon (Jump) Miller of Anadarko; two nieces: Shelly Fifer and husband Richard Glaser of Anadarko, and Valerie and James Reed of San Antonio, TX; three great- nephews: Johnethon Fifer, Zayne Maurer and Michael Anthony; three great nieces: Relsie Fifer, Autumn Maurer and Ambre Maurer; one great great-niece: Amilia Maurer and one great great-nephew, Forrest Dunlap, and three cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Oleta Miller.
Funeral Services will be Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Anadarko. Burial will be at Memory Lane Cemetery, Anadarko. Services are under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Anadarko.