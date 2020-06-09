Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Mostly sunny skies. Becoming windy late. High 89F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 58F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.