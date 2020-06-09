Robert Travis “Bobby” Caldwell, age 71, passed away Monday June 1, 2020 in Lawton.
Robert was born November 11, 1948 to Charles and Letha Beatrice Caldwell. Robert was a longtime resident of Lawton that attended Dunbar and Douglas Junior and Senior High Schools. Robert enlisted into the Army February 8, 1968 serving the majority of his enlisted career overseas in Okinawa, Japan and was honorably discharged January 12, 1970. Robert was awarded the National Defense and Overseas Service Medals. Upon returning to Lawton, Robert had several jobs before he became employed by the City of Lawton, where he retired after twenty years. He officially retired in 2016, after a stint with civil service.
Preceded in death by his mother, Beatrice Pollard and his sisters, Ramona Caldwell and Hortense Elam, Robert is survived by his brothers, James Charles Caldwell of Lawton, Paul Caldwell of Lawton and Johnny “Tiny” Caldwell of Lawton; nephews, Paul Caldwell Jr, Darrell Caldwell, Travis Caldwell, Jody Caldwell, Paul Caldwell, Reginald President, Zavion Caldwell, Isaiah Caldwell, Donte’ Enas, Donavan Enas and Jazai Caldwell; nieces, Debbie Lynn Goodlow, Karen President, Jessica Enas, Deja Smith, Lauren Caldwell, Alana Caldwell, Jaiden Caldwell, Kyliegh Caldwell, Halle Caldwell, Janai Caldwell and Jiana Caldwell and a special cousin, Patricia Ann Hurd along with numerous other relatives and close friends.
