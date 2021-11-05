A service celebrating the life of Robert Sturgis “Rob” Powers will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Robert Sturgis “Rob” Powers passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at his residence at the age of 58. He was born Jan. 8, 1963, in Fort Rucker, Ala., to William Donald and Edna Lee (Hudspeth) Powers. He grew up in Lawton and was a 1981 graduate of MacArthur High School and later attended Oklahoma State University. Rob married his high school sweetheart, Stacia Adele McGuire, on July 24, 1982, in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Rob served in the U.S. Army for a short time and spent most of his life as a builder of residential and commercial properties. He was the owner of Kozy Kitchen Homes until retiring in 2018. He was also co-owner of Healing Hearts of Southwest Oklahoma Counseling Services as well as co-owner of RobnStacia Growers, a medical marijuana farm.
He loved motorcycles and was a member of the Patriot Guard Riders. Rob loved to travel with his wife, visiting all 48 continental states along with four Canadian provinces. He loved to go camping in their RV with his family and friends to many of Oklahoma’s wonderful lakes and state parks. He especially enjoyed taking family and friends on his boat and making it a thrilling adventure for all those aboard, sometimes frightening them all.
He is survived by his wife, Stacia of the home; daughter, Starsha Eileen Powers, Lawton, Oklahoma; two grandchildren: Kenneth William Hutchinson of Florida and Ethan Hunter Wykoff of Owasso, Oklahoma; his former son-in-law, Brandon Wykoff; brothers: Jack Daniel Powers and wife Sharon and Lee Slonaker and wife Michelle; sister, Linda Sharon Russell; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Michael A. McGuire and wife Sherry, Jeff Huff and wife Gayla, Rebecca Wilson, Theresa Byard, Garric Logan and wife Michaelle, and Majken Logan; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His parents, his son, William Robert Powers, and a stepbrother, Vernon Lee Cannon, preceded him in death.